Norfolk CBP Officers Intercept Fentanyl in Vehicle Container Destined to Sierra Leone

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered dangerous fentanyl powder while inspecting vehicles in an export container in Norfolk, Va., on November 8.

The manifest listed three older Toyota sedans in the container, which was being shipped from Prince George’s County, Maryland to Freetown, Sierra Leone. CBP officers conducted routine vehicle export examinations and discovered a white powdery substance comingled with personal effects and the vehicles.

CBP officers tested the substance using a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool and identified the substance as fentanyl hydrochloride.

The fentanyl weighed 117.2 grams or a little more than four ounces.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that the DEA reports is up to 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed for pain management; however, illegally manufactured fentanyl consists of a variety of dangerous chemicals. Just two milligrams – the size of just a few grains of sand – may be a lethal dose.

CBP seized the fentanyl. An investigation continues.

“This seizure illustrates how quickly a routine examination can turn potentially deadly for Customs and Border Protection officers on our nation’s frontlines,” said Mark Laria, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News. “This may be a small amount of fentanyl, but it doesn’t take much of this very dangerous synthetic opioid to seriously injure or kill an unsuspecting CBP officer, seaport longshoreman, vessel seaman, or truck driver who may be accidentally exposed to it while just doing their jobs.”

