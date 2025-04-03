Operation Take Back America: 960+ Illegal Aliens Charged in One Week

Last week, the U.S. Attorneys for Arizona, Central California, Southern California, New Mexico, Southern Texas, and Western Texas charged more than 960 defendants with criminal violations of U.S. immigration laws. View this post on Instagram A post shared by U.S. Department of Justice (@thejusticedept)

The Southern District of Texas filed 257 cases in relation to immigration and border security. Of those, 98 face allegations of illegally re-entering the country with the majority having felony convictions such as narcotics, violent and/or sexual crimes and prior immigration offenses, among others. A total of 132 face charges of illegally entering the country, 23 cases involve various instances of human smuggling, and the remainder relate to firearms and other immigration matters. Among those charged as part of these new cases include two illegal alien human smugglers who engaged in a dangerous pursuit and crash.

The Western District of Texas announced that federal prosecutors in the district filed 261 immigration and immigration-related criminal cases.

The District of Arizona brought immigration-related criminal charges against 260 defendants. Specifically, the United States filed 96 cases in which aliens illegally re-entered the United States, and the United States also charged 155 aliens for illegally entering the United States. In its ongoing effort to deter unlawful immigration, the United States also filed nine cases against nine individuals responsible for smuggling illegal aliens into and within the District of Arizona.

The Central District of California filed criminal charges against 20 defendants who allegedly were found in the U.S. following removal. Many of the defendants charged previously were convicted of felony offenses before they were removed from the United States, offenses that include vandalism and firearms crimes.

The Southern District of California filed 90 border-related cases this week, including charges of transportation of illegal aliens, reentering the U.S. after deportation, deported alien found in the United States, and importation of controlled substances. In addition to reactive border-related crimes, the Southern District of California also prosecuted a significant number of proactive cases related to terrorism, organized crime, drugs, white-collar fraud, violent crime, cybercrime, human trafficking and national security. Recent developments in those and other significant areas of prosecution can be found here.