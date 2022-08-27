OSCE Organizes Imposter Identification Training Course for Ukrainian Border Security Officials

On 22-23 August 2022, the Border Security and Management Unit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) Transnational Threats Department organized the third online training on “Identification of Impostors at Border Crossing Points” for the respective representatives of border and customs services of Ukraine. The training that brought together 113 participants (54 women, 59 men) was conducted by two experts from the Austrian Federal Ministry of Interior.

“While modern technology is advancing in the field of border security and management with unprecedented speed, it is essential to continue training border security officers in detecting forged documents and impostors who are trying to cross the border illegally. We are excited to see among the participants a fairly equal number of male and female officers, which reinforces the OSCE commitment to advancing gender equality in the security sector,” said Dennis Cosgrove, Head of the OSCE Border Security and Management Unit, in his opening remarks.

Impostors represent one of the main current challenges in the field of identity fraud. Despite improved travel document security features, stricter controls on documents’ issuance and strengthened security checks at cross-border checkpoints, identity fraud is on the rise. Criminals have been constantly diversifying forging methods as they look for ways to assume false identities without detection.

The online training course is aimed at enhancing the abilities of front-line officers to identify potential criminals traveling under a false identity.

The training course had a strong interactive component, including memory tests, exercises on facial appearance and comparison, lectures and practical modules on anatomical features, and examination techniques of facial components. In addition, the training course had a specific session on Schengen Visa Security, Schengen Visa features, and related forgery methods.

This training course is a part of a series of activities on the detection of forged travel documents and impostors organized by the Transnational Threat Department’s Border Security and Management Unit in different countries since 2015.

