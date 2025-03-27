Over 100K Prohibited Pills Intercepted by CBP in Cincinnati

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Cincinnati Port of Entry seized six packages this past weekend containing pill bottles full of Artri King tablets, an unapproved and misbranded drug prohibited by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

All the shipments were arriving from the same shipper in Mexico and were destined for the same residence in California. The customs declaration affixed to the parcel listed the contents as “Nutritional Supplement Natural INGR”. When officers examined these shipments, each box contained 17,000 pills, or 102,000 pills in total, with a street value of $47,000.

“Most people hear about CBP seizing narcotics shipments,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “However, shipments of unapproved pills are very dangerous too. These pills are not regulated by the FDA and contain harmful chemicals which can lead to medical emergencies or even death.”

These products are promoted for treating arthritis, muscle pain, osteoporosis, bone cancer, and other conditions and are sold on various websites and in some retail stores. FDA laboratory analyses revealed certain Artri and Ortiga products contain the undeclared drug ingredients: These drug ingredients, which are not listed on the product label, can also interact with other drugs a consumer is taking. The FDA has received adverse event reports, including of liver toxicity and death, associated with the use of Artri King products, since the agency issued its first warning about an Artri Ajo King product on January 5, 2022.

E-commerce trade has soared, expanding foreign sellers’ market access to the United States. However, these sellers may not have all pertinent information to comply with U.S. admissibility laws, and medications made in foreign facilities may lack necessary oversight and good manufacturing practices ensuring patient safety. Products sold in the U.S. must conform to the FDA’s high standards, protecting consumers from dangerous irregularities in drug potency.

The original announcement can be found here.