Over Two Dozen Fugitive Cartel Members Taken into U.S. Custody, Including Killer of DEA Agent

Today, the Department of Justice (DOJ) Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced that 29 wanted defendants were extradited from Mexico into United States’ custody. These individuals are facing charges in districts around the country related to racketeering, drug-trafficking, murder, illegal use of firearms, money laundering, and other crimes.

Of those 29, “[there is] one name that stands above the rest for the men and women of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) — Rafael Caro Quintero. Caro Quintero, a cartel kingpin who unleashed violence, destruction, and death across the United States and Mexico, has spent four decades atop DEA’s most wanted fugitives list, and today we can proudly say he has arrived in the United States where justice will be served,” said DEA Acting Administrator Derek S. Maltz. “This moment is extremely personal for the men and women of DEA who believe Caro Quintero is responsible for the brutal torture and murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. It is also a victory for the Camarena family. Today sends a message to every cartel leader, every trafficker, every criminal poisoning our communities: You will be held accountable. No matter how long it takes, no matter how far you run, justice will find you.”

Social media comments poured in following the DEA’s announcement:

“There is a long and distinguished list of agents and prosecutors who worked tirelessly to bring Rafael Caro Quintero to justice. The list is too long to mention, lest one inadvertently omit someone’s contribution. However, these dedicated public servants have committed themselves to the task since Kiki’s abduction, torture, and murder in 1985 to identify those responsible, keep the case alive in spite of continuous legal hurdles and help to bring RCQ to justice in the USA.” – Anthony Placido, former Assistant Administrator and Global Chief of Intelligence for the DEA.

“As one of many DEA agents who volunteered for assignment to the Guadalajara Resident Office after Kiki’s brutal kidnapping, torture, and murder, this is a great day that most believed would never come. Thanks to the Administration for making this a reality” – Aaron Graham, former Special Agent with the DEA.

“Great news on the extradition of Caro Quintero to the U.S. to stand trial for the death of DEA Agent Kiki Camarena. This brought back memories of William Von Raab, the U.S. Customs Service Commissioner who literally shut down the U.S./Mexican border following Camarena’s disappearance to spur the Mexican government to find him.” – Kenneth J. MacDonald, Director of Border Security and Law Enforcement Solutions, NU Borders, LLC, and former Supervisory Special Agent and Regional Attaché for HSI.

According to the DOJ press release, “the [additional] defendants taken into U.S. custody include leaders and managers of drug cartels recently designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), Cártel del Noreste (formerly Los Zetas), La Nueva Familia Michoacana, and Cártel de Golfo (Gulf Cartel). They are collectively alleged to have been responsible for the importation into the United States massive quantities … cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin, as well as associated acts of violence.”

“As President Trump has made clear, cartels are terrorist groups, and this Department of Justice is devoted to destroying cartels and transnational gangs,” said Attorney General Bondi. “We will prosecute these criminals to the fullest extent of the law in honor of the brave law enforcement agents who have dedicated their careers — and in some cases, given their lives — to protect innocent people from the scourge of violent cartels. We will not rest until we secure justice for the American people.”

Attorney General Bondi thanked the law enforcement officers of the DEA, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal’s Service, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations, and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for their valuable contributions to these investigations.