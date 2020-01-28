Pakistan Starts Scanning Cargo at Afghan Border

In line with Pakistan’s government policy and national security requirements, logistics operator National Logistics Cell (NLC) has started scanning of export and import cargo at Chaman Border Terminal.

The step has been taken to curb movement of contraband items in cross border trade. NLC has installed modern scanners with the capacity to scan up to 40-ft containers without opening them. The scanner is also likely to reduce wait times at the terminal by expediting customs clearance of inbound and outbound cargo.

Recently, cross border trade with Afghanistan came to a halt due to excessive rains and snowfall on the Quetta-Chaman highway. As a result, a large number of trucks and containers became stranded on both sides of Khojak Pass. The situation was further compounded due to strike action by clearing agents. The agents recently called off the strike and cross border activities have been resumed.

While cargo scanning at border crossing points is an international practice aimed at discouraging illegal trade and movement of contraband, it assumes special significance at the Chaman border due to the prevailing security situation in the region.

