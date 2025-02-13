Partner Government Agencies and Businesses Join CBP to Demonstrate Global Interoperability Standards

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today the results of recent global interoperability standards technology demonstrations, which represent a critical step in the Agency’s path toward increasing supply chain transparency and accountability.

During the most recent series of interoperability technology demonstrations, CBP focused on the automated verification of digital credentials to securely transmit information between businesses and CBP systems. Participants observed how implementation of the standards could significantly reduce administrative burden and manual errors in processing for the trade community, partner government agencies, and CBP.

In partnership with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), CBP tested the system’s capability to exchange pre-arrival information for perishable goods earlier in the process than can be done currently. CBP anticipates the automated verification of credentials and certifications before shipments arrive at the U.S. border will reduce delays related to administrative processing and streamline the clearance process. For the American consumer, this means perishable food could get to their tables sooner, reducing waste and spoilage.

“We broke new ground exchanging data between CBP, partner government agencies, and businesses when we built the U.S. single window for trade, known as the Automated Commercial Environment,” said AnnMarie R. Highsmith, Executive Assistant Commissioner for Trade. “Now, using advances in global interoperability standards that we have championed, we are taking our systems to the next level, creating a more efficient and transparent supply chain.”

CBP also conducted two technology demonstrations for the e-commerce sector. First, CBP used unique identifiers to demonstrate how regulatory agencies could validate registered chemicals, such as pesticides, before they reach U.S. soil. A second demonstration with FedEx and a major American sporting goods and apparel brand showed how CBP could enhance its ability to keep consumers safe and protect intellectual property by validating brand-specific encrypted credentials. For businesses and consumers, this could add a new level of protection and confidence that goods in the U.S. market are authentic.

In the natural gas sector, CBP worked with companies Twin Eagle, Livingston International, and Avista to demonstrate the system’s ability to successfully track natural gas from origin to importation at the molecular level by weight.

CBP conducted these demonstrations as part of an ongoing series of global interoperability standards technology demonstrations with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) and a cohort of private companies. Enhancing supply chain traceability and visibility through modernized data collection and verification is central to better positioning CBP and partner government agencies to detect and prevent importation of dangerous and illegal goods.

“The food supply chain scenario tests provided greater insight for the feasibility of this technology” said Dan Solis, Assistant Commissioner for FDA’s Import Operations. “FDA looks forward to collaborating more with CBP to explore the utility of the data that may be provided via this technology to enhance FDA admissibility decisions in support of FDA’s public health mission.”

CBP will use the global interoperability demonstration results to help inform the ACE 2.0 modernization effort consistent with CBP’s 21st Century Customs Framework (21CCF) vision.

The original announcement can be found here.