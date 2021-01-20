Pekoske Orders Review of DHS Immigration Enforcement Practices and Policies

Today, Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Pekoske signed a memorandum directing DHS components, including Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, to review and reset enforcement policies and set interim policies for civil enforcement while the Department develops its final priorities.

For 100 days, starting January 22, 2021, DHS will pause removals for certain noncitizens ordered deported to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety.

The pause will allow DHS to ensure that its resources are dedicated to responding to the most pressing challenges that the United States faces, including immediate operational challenges at the southwest border in the midst of the most serious global public health crisis in a century.

Throughout this interim period DHS will continue to enforce our immigration laws.

