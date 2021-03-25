Pentagon Approves HHS Request for Assistance to House Unaccompanied Migrant Children

The Department of Defense approved a request Wednesday for assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children at a vacant dormitory at Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland, Texas and an area of land on Fort Bliss, Texas to construct suitable temporary housing facility.

“DoD will provide HHS officials access to these locations immediately to begin initial actions to prepare for receiving unaccompanied migrant children as soon as preparations are complete,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

“This support will be on a fully-reimbursable basis, and will not negatively affect military training, operations, readiness, or other military requirements, including National Guard and Reserve readiness,” Kirby said. “HHS will maintain custody and responsibility for the well-being and support for these children at all times on the installation.”

(Visited 22 times, 8 visits today)