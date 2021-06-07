National Crime Agency photo of a boat full of migrants attempting to cross the English channel.

People Smugglers are Using TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to Promote Illegal Migrant Crossingssings

Social media companies must act urgently to remove online posts which “glamorize” migrant crossings, U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel has said.

Patel said online videos promoting “lethal crossings” are “totally unacceptable” and has written to social media firms calling on them to do more to remove such clips.

The Home Secretary has repeatedly vowed to make the dangerous route across the English Channel “unviable”, but crossings have surged. Almost 600 migrants were intercepted attempting to cross the Channel in three days last week.

Read the full story at the Evening Standard

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Border Security

Go to Top
X