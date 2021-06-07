People Smugglers are Using TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to Promote Illegal Migrant Crossingssings

Social media companies must act urgently to remove online posts which “glamorize” migrant crossings, U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel has said.

Patel said online videos promoting “lethal crossings” are “totally unacceptable” and has written to social media firms calling on them to do more to remove such clips.

The Home Secretary has repeatedly vowed to make the dangerous route across the English Channel “unviable”, but crossings have surged. Almost 600 migrants were intercepted attempting to cross the Channel in three days last week.

