PERSPECTIVE: The Booming Business of the Human Smuggling Networks

A Smuggling Pirate Town off Every Grid

For nearly a week before Federico and I finally had to flee for our lives, we’d been hanging around two of the town’s open-air bus stops among drivers-for-hire like Felix who connected the disembarking immigrants to Nicaragua’s smuggling networks. Untouched by either journalism or Costa Rican law enforcement, the smuggling trade here happened in the wide open. Cruising through town at night, we could see groups of Haitians, Brazilians, and Cubans on sidewalks and streets, still hauling backpacks they’d used in the Darien Gap, negotiating with drivers on sidewalks and streets. Negotiators huddled in restaurants and scrummed in hotel lobbies around town.

Business was booming.

I almost stumbled across the main reason why when I approached a local driver negotiating with five Senegalese immigrants late one night on a berm along the main Los Chiles drag. This driver was in his forties, well-groomed and -coifed, wearing slacks, a collared button-down, and loafers. After he closed the deal to drive the Senegalese men the next morning to La Trocha, a town of some sort on the Nicaragua border, he agreed to talk on condition I not identify him by name.

He’d gotten into the business because so many immigrants were coming through Los Chiles that year, he said. “At least 10,000 have come through here. You get people every day traveling through to the States. This has been very commercially profitable for us and our families at this time.”

I asked how long he had been doing this.

“Since Trump left,” was his reply.

“Really?” I asked. “Tell me more.”

The American border, he explained, “was too tight with Trump. Now, everybody knows the Americans are handing out papers to everyone. That’s why they come. That’s why everybody is going to the States.”

One Haitian spending the night in Los Chiles explained that he and his group of families decided to make their move from Brazil, where they’d been comfortably living for four years, to the U.S. border mainly because “Biden is very nice for people. The conditions changed with Biden. When you are with your daughter or son, you can come” to the United States.