Philadelphia CBP Nets 60 Dead Butterflies Smuggled from Portugal

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists encounter many odd products while conducting import examinations that protect our nation’s agricultural resources. Recently, one such parcel contained 60 dead butterflies from Portugal.

BP agriculture specialists initially inspected the parcel, manifested as “pieces of silk to be used in works,” on May 2. The parcel instead contained dried out pupal cases and over 60 envelopes containing dead adult moth and butterfly specimens of the order Lepidoptera.

CBP agriculture specialists detained the parcel, which was destined to an address in Wayne County, Pa., and reported the discovery to inspectors with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

USFWS regulates the importation of wildlife, including dead specimens. Importers must be licensed and declare imports to USFWS. The parcel did not contain import certifications, invoices, or other documentation that would have declared the scientific species names or the purpose for this shipment.

CBP agriculture specialists detained the parcel and turned it over to USFWS inspectors on May 3.

“Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists have a very challenging and critical mission, and that is to protect our vital agricultural resources against the accidental or deliberate introduction of invasive insect pests, and plant and animal diseases that could harm our nation’s economic vitality,” said Tater Ortiz, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia.

During a typical day, CBP agriculture specialists across the nation seized 2,677 prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts, and soil, and intercepted 240 insect pests at U.S. ports of entry.

