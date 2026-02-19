Pittsburgh CBP Busts $300K Shipment of Counterfeit Designer Merchandise From China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized a shipment of counterfeit handbags, jewelry, and scarves in Pittsburgh.

This shipment, which was destined to an address in Pittsburgh, would have been valued at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $307,870, had it been authentic.

CBP officers inspected a parcel on Dec. 1 that arrived from China via air cargo. The parcel contained high-end designer brand products, including five handbags, five scarves, three bracelets, three necklaces, and a set of earrings bearing the brand names Chanel, Christian Dior, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

CBP officers suspected the products to be counterfeit and detained the parcel for further investigation.

CBP officers submitted documentation and photographs to CBP’s trade experts at the Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Center of Excellence and Expertise for analysis. CBP’s trade experts worked with the trademark holders and verified that the products were counterfeit and subject to seizure pursuant to CBP’s statutory and regulatory authorities.

“Unfortunately, today’s global marketplace has provided an attractive platform for bad actors in China to export their illegal and dangerous knockoff goods to unwitting Americans”, said Jason Hamilton, CBP’s port director at the Port of Pittsburgh. “Make no mistake, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers will resolutely protect the homeland, American consumers and businesses by intercepting these, poor quality, fake goods.”

