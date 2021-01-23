Port of Champlain CBP Officers Seize Marijuana in Commercial Shipment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo Facility seized more than 1,545 lbs. of marijuana in a commercial shipment.

On January 20, CBP officers encountered a commercial shipment that was manifested as used reels, and selected the shipment for further examination. During the secondary inspection, a canine team alerted to the presence of narcotics within the shipment. CBP officers then performed a thorough physical examination and discovered six pallets containing vacuum–sealed packages of marijuana. The vacuum-sealed packages field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana and have an estimated street value of $3.2 million.

Read more at CBP

