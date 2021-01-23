(CBP)

Port of Champlain CBP Officers Seize Marijuana in Commercial Shipment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo Facility seized more than 1,545 lbs. of marijuana in a commercial shipment.

On January 20, CBP officers encountered a commercial shipment that was manifested as used reels, and selected the shipment for further examination. During the secondary inspection, a canine team alerted to the presence of narcotics within the shipment. CBP officers then performed a thorough physical examination and discovered six pallets containing vacuum–sealed packages of marijuana. The vacuum-sealed packages field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana and have an estimated street value of $3.2 million.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Border Security

Go to Top
X
X