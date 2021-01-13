Port Security and Border Patrol Agents Seize Armed Man Climbing Border Wall

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Station took custody of a Mexican national after he was seen climbing the border fence near the Andrade Port of Entry with a machete in his hand on January 11.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., the man was captured on Yuma Sector’s video surveillance system lingering on the south side of the vehicle fence near the port of entry. He continued to be monitored as he climbed the fence into the United States, all while holding a machete in his hand. Port security made initial contact with the man and ordered him to drop the machete, which he did. They took custody of the man and turned him over to agents who responded to the scene.

Agents identified the man, determined he was from Mexico and discovered he had an active warrant from the U.S. Marshals for a supervised release violation. He was turned over to the Yuma Police Department and will be returned to the Border Patrol for removal proceedings after the warrant is resolved.

Read the announcement at CBP

