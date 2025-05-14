In a sweeping new initiative aimed at reducing the number of illegal aliens residing in the United States, President Donald J. Trump signed a proclamation on May 9, launching Project Homecoming. The program offers undocumented individuals the option to voluntarily leave the country with government support, or face heightened enforcement actions if they choose to remain.

According to details released with the proclamation, Project Homecoming creates a streamlined process for departure. Through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home app, individuals can coordinate travel out of the country. Those participating in the program will be eligible for free, government-funded flights, assistance in obtaining necessary travel documents, and access to a new “concierge” service at major U.S. airports to help with departure logistics.

One of the most attention-grabbing elements of the initiative is the introduction of an “exit bonus” a financial incentive offered to undocumented immigrants who agree to leave the U.S. voluntarily and permanently.

To increase awareness, the plan also includes a nationwide public communications campaign. This effort will inform undocumented individuals about the opportunity to leave with benefits under the program, as well as the consequences of staying in the country illegally. According to the proclamation, those consequences could include deportation, prosecution, fines, wage garnishment, and even property confiscation.

The proclamation also calls for an aggressive enforcement surge for those who do not voluntarily comply. It outlines plans to deploy an additional 20,000 immigration enforcement officers across the country to conduct removals and carry out the administration’s immigration priorities.

Project Homecoming marks one of the most comprehensive voluntary departure initiatives announced in recent U.S. immigration history, combining digital tools, logistical support, and policy enforcement into a single nationwide program.

