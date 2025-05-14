63.1 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationFederal Government

President Trump Signs “Project Homecoming” Proclamation Offering Voluntary Departure for Illegal Immigrants

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem arrives at the U.S.-Mexico Border Wall in El Paso, Texas, April 28, 2025. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour)

In a sweeping new initiative aimed at reducing the number of illegal aliens residing in the United States, President Donald J. Trump signed a proclamation on May 9, launching Project Homecoming. The program offers undocumented individuals the option to voluntarily leave the country with government support, or face heightened enforcement actions if they choose to remain.

According to details released with the proclamation, Project Homecoming creates a streamlined process for departure. Through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home app, individuals can coordinate travel out of the country. Those participating in the program will be eligible for free, government-funded flights, assistance in obtaining necessary travel documents, and access to a new “concierge” service at major U.S. airports to help with departure logistics.

One of the most attention-grabbing elements of the initiative is the introduction of an “exit bonus” a financial incentive offered to undocumented immigrants who agree to leave the U.S. voluntarily and permanently.

To increase awareness, the plan also includes a nationwide public communications campaign. This effort will inform undocumented individuals about the opportunity to leave with benefits under the program, as well as the consequences of staying in the country illegally. According to the proclamation, those consequences could include deportation, prosecution, fines, wage garnishment, and even property confiscation.

The proclamation also calls for an aggressive enforcement surge for those who do not voluntarily comply. It outlines plans to deploy an additional 20,000 immigration enforcement officers across the country to conduct removals and carry out the administration’s immigration priorities.

Project Homecoming marks one of the most comprehensive voluntary departure initiatives announced in recent U.S. immigration history, combining digital tools, logistical support, and policy enforcement into a single nationwide program.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
Babel Street Appoints Benji Hutchinson as Chief Executive Officer
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals