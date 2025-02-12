President Trump Signs the Laken Riley Act Into Law - HS Today

President Trump signed his first piece of legislation into law, the Laken Riley Act on January 29, 2025. This law mandates the federal detention of illegal immigrants who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury.
A statement from Secretary Noem on the signing of the bill is below:
“Thank you, President Trump, for signing the Laken Riley Act. This law restores commonsense to our broken immigration system. Under President Trump, violent criminals and vicious gang members will no longer be released into American communities.”
The Laken Riley Act is named after a Georgia nursing student who was killed by a Venezuelan alien who was previously arrested and paroled into the U.S. under the previous administration.
The original announcement can be found here.