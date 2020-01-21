Professional Bull Riders Get Millions from Border Patrol for Patriotism and Plugs

Imagine the NFL and NBA sending Tom Brady and LeBron James to accompany the U.S. Border Patrol on a hunt for undocumented immigrants. Or how about Mike Trout and Serena Williams watching as a group of immigrants are apprehended trying to cross the border.

Several members of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) did just that on a scorching day in July, riding horseback along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Although immigration and border security are among the most polarizing political topics in the U.S., the PBR did not hesitate in putting four of its prominent personalities front and center.

Read more at USA Today

