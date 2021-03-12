Profiles in Leadership: Interview with Chief Carla Provost, First Female Chief of the US Border Patrol

It’s Women’s History Month! Throughout the month we’ll have our emerging leaders, Kalyna White, Lexi Weger, and Kylie Maguire interview some of the most accomplished and amazing women in homeland! Stay tuned throughout March for much, much more with women who were the FIRST, the leaders, the founders, the CEOs trailblazing in homeland security.

HSToday and Women in Homeland Security are extremely proud to continue this series with Chief Carla Provost. Chief Provost was appointed the first female Chief of the Border patrol in 2018. Before becoming Chief, Provost served in the Border Patrol for more than twenty years with positions in El Paso Texas and El Centro California. After retiring in 2020, she became an Executive Consultant at her firm, HONOR FIRST, L.L.C.

 

Kalyna White is an Assistant Editor at HSToday for Climate Change Security and is the STEM Ambassador to the Board of Directors for Women in Homeland Security. She is the founder of LABUkraine, a non-profit organization that builds computer labs for orphans in Ukraine. Since 2011 she has worked with Women in Homeland Security to encourage middle and high school student to pursue STEM careers by organizing and supporting field trips to STEM missions throughout the homeland security enterprise. She is also President of the University of California, San Diego Pi Beta Phi chapter.

