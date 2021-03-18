Profiles in Leadership: Interview with Linda Jacksta, Retired Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, Operations Support at U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

It’s Women’s History Month! Throughout the month we’ll have our emerging leaders, Kalyna White, Lexi Weger, and Kylie Maguire interview some of the most accomplished and amazing women in homeland! Stay tuned throughout March for much, much more with women who were the FIRST, the leaders, the founders, the CEOs trailblazing in homeland security.

HSToday and Women in Homeland Security are extremely proud to continue this series with Linda Jacksta. Ms. Jacksta was employed at U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for over 10 years, starting out as an Executive Director of the Cargo Systems Program Office, then advancing to Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner for Operations Support. After retiring, she became the President of J2 Consulting Group.

