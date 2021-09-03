56.3 F
Project Creates Taxonomy of Border Technologies

The research team was able to identify 20 biometric technological clusters that will be considered in the next step of the project. 

The European border and coast guard agency, Frontex has announced that two new steps of the ongoing Technology Foresight on Biometrics project have been successfully completed. 

The research team managed to create a taxonomy of biometric technologies and carry out a Delphi survey to gather information on key technologies. 

The development of the taxonomy of biometric technologies at the early stages of the study enabled the team to outline the technological landscape to be addressed as part of the project and establish a common and systematic understanding of the technological field for future research and innovation activities. Thanks to the wide array of methods used, such as expert consultation and examination of considerable datasets, the research team was able to identify 20 biometric technological clusters that will be considered in the next step of the project. 

The intelligence gathered through the multi-level assessment of the technological clusters in the ring of the Delphi survey also led to the construction of the so-called 4CF Matrix. This enabled the project’s leaders to recognize key technological areas for the subsequent roadmapping and capability analysis exercises.

