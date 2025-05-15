68.5 F
Quakers March 300 Miles to Protest Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Group marches from New York City to Washington, carrying on a long tradition of Quaker activism

A group of Quakers were marching more than 300 miles from New York City to Washington DC to demonstrate against the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigrants.

The march extends a long tradition of Quaker activism. Historically, Quakers have been involved in peaceful protests to end wars and slavery, and support women’s voting rights in line with their commitment to justice and peace. Far more recently, Quakers sued the federal government earlier this year over immigration agents’ ability to make arrests at houses of worship.

Organizers of the march say their protest seeks to show solidarity with migrants and other groups that are being targeted by Donald Trump’s second presidency.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

