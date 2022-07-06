92.1 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCustoms & Immigration

‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy Will Continue for Several Weeks, Mayorkas Says

“We need to wait until the Supreme Court’s decision is actually communicated to the lower court, to the federal District Court and the Northern District of Texas."

By Homeland Security Today
WASHINGTON (June 17, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas meets with Italian Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese and Ambassador Mariangela Zappia at DHS Headquarters in Washington, D.C. (DHS Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

The Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge to President Joe Biden’s effort to stop the previous administration’s “Remain in Mexico” program, which forced many asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings before U.S. immigration judges.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday told the hosts of both ABC’s “This Week” and CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the current policy will continue for the next few weeks.

“We need to wait until the Supreme Court’s decision is actually communicated to the lower court, to the federal District Court and the Northern District of Texas, and, once that occurs, the District Court should lift its injunction that is preventing us from ending the program,” Mayorkas told ABC’s Martha Raddatz.

Read more at Politico

Previous articleMigrants Rescued from Locked Toolboxes
Next articleHacker Claims to Have Stolen 1 Billion Records of Chinese Citizens From Police
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals