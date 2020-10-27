Remote Control Car Hauls Meth on a Rope in Border Smuggling Attempt

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized a remote control toy car that was used to pull meth across the border in downtown Nogales, Arizona, Tuesday morning.

Tucson Sector agents observed a rope through the International Border Fence a few hundred feet from the Morley Pedestrian Port of Entry around 5 a.m. As an agent neared the location, a silver sport utility vehicle fled the area at high speed.

Examining the severed rope left behind, the agent discovered 52 small packages of suspected drugs attached to it.

Moments later, a second agent located the SUV in a nearby parking lot. The vehicle was abandoned, its engine still running. Inside, agents found more rope as well as a remote control toy car they suspect was used to guide the rope and drugs through the fence.

The packages of drugs tested positive for the characteristics of meth and weighed more than 58 pounds. The estimated street value of the drugs is $116,000.

The SUV, remote control toy car and drugs were seized. No arrests were made.

Read more at CBP

