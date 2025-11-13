Rethinking the Arctic Threat Landscape

Geopolitical rivalries are reshaping the Arctic as a region of strategic competition. Western readiness to compete in the region is consistently called into question, especially considering the shortfall of U.S. icebreakers and Russia’s network of military bases, units, and equipment in the Arctic. Military observers warn “it would take the West at least 10 years to catch up with Russia’s military in the region, if it chose to do so.”

Despite the insistent warnings, the situation in the Arctic now favors the United States and its allies. The Ukraine war has hampered Russia’s Arctic ground forces and significantly degraded the capabilities of its Northern Fleet. Russia held a force advantage in the Arctic before 2022, but that advantage has eroded as specialized Russian Arctic brigades are deployed to Ukraine and destroyed. Meanwhile, the United States has increased its capacity. The U.S. Army stations two Arctic brigade combat teams in Alaska and the Arctic-capable 10th Mountain Division in upstate New York, while the Marine Corps has participated in Norway’s Arctic Edge, Joint Viking, and Cold Response exercises.

Russia’s presence in the Arctic was once superior, but its dulled military edge offers the United States and its NATO allies an opportunity to reframe Arctic strategy.

Russia’s Dwindling Arctic Forces

Russia’s elite Arctic ground forces were central to its regional military posture, and their redeployment to Ukraine fundamentally weakened Moscow’s Arctic military readiness. The 80th Arctic Motor Rifle Brigade was formed in 2015 under Russia’s 14th Army Corps. Its mission is “the protection of Russia’s Arctic coastline, facilities and infrastructure (including that of the NSR [Northern Sea Route]), as well as escorting ships transiting through the NSR.” The brigade of approximately 2,000 soldiers was combat-tested before its deployment in Ukraine—it was deployed in Syria from 2015 to 2018. The 80th is equipped with Arctic-adapted systems including 122-mm self-propelled howitzers, Tor-M2DT and Pantsir-SA air defense systems mounted on all-terrain vehicles, and Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters. Two air surveillance regiments provide additional intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), while traditional dog and reindeer sleds guarantee mobility.

In July 2022, as Russian casualties piled up in Ukraine, the 80th fulfilled a critical deployment near the Finnish border—an assignment that followed Finland’s application for NATO membership that May. The brigade was then involved in heavy fighting in Kherson, with numerous combat-experienced officers killed or wounded. In 2024, the brigade’s combat team was overrun and destroyed in battles around the Dnieper River, with an estimated 80 percent casualties.

The loss of this elite force and its specialized equipment is a major setback for Russia’s Arctic posture. According to reports, the 80th is still fighting in Ukraine, although it now is manned largely by convicts and conscripts. The brigade’s equipment destroyed in Ukraine will take years to replace. Among the lost platforms were at least three Tor-M2DT Arctic surface-to-air missile systems, which were reportedly destroyed between November 2022 and February 2023. These systems cost about $25 million each. While the deployment continues, a sizable weakness in Russia’s Arctic defense persists.

Losses in Ukraine, combined with Western sanctions on technology exports to Russia, will leave a gap in Russia’s capabilities in the Arctic. However, Russia still maintains many S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missiles in its Arctic regions, alongside antiship weapon systems.

Losing Prized Platforms

The 200th Motor Rifle Brigade has also been redeployed to Ukraine, with similarly devastating effects. The brigade, based in Pechenga, 65 kilometers from Finland, comprises 3,000–5,000 soldiers and has been involved in operations in Ukraine since at least 2014, when it was spotted in Luhansk. Together with the 80th, the 200th formed the backbone of Russia’s Arctic ground presence, operating within striking distance of key NATO allies such as Finland. Much like its compatriots in the 80th, the 200th was pulled from Arctic duty and pressed into the conflict in Ukraine. It too has suffered extensive combat losses, dramatically reducing its operational effectiveness. The 200th encompasses “three motorized rifle units and a main battle tank (MBT) unit with Arctic-hardened T-80BVM tanks.” The 200th also provides organic aerial ISR capabilities, in great part supplied by unmanned aerial vehicles, and has a brigade artillery group.

In 2022, this unit was deployed to Kharkiv and suffered heavy losses during the first stage of the Russian invasion. Substantial losses rendered the 200th mostly combat-ineffective within three months. By December 2022, the 200th was described as “mostly wiped out,” even though elements of the brigade continued fighting in Ukraine. In fall 2022, the Russian government reconstituted the 200th in Pechenga using a combined force of Northern Fleet sailors and reservists; however, these reinforcements reportedly were issued World War II–era helmets, and body armor without plates. During Ukraine’s 2022 counteroffensive in Kharkiv, some remaining elements of the 200th were encircled and destroyed by Ukrainian forces. By the end of that year, the 200th lost an estimated 50 percent of its prewar manpower. While the Russians have historically found ways to fill manpower gaps, the equipment losses suffered by the 200th and 80th benefit NATO’s long-term Arctic security. The 200th entered the war with 26 prized T-80 MBTs, but 18 were destroyed by December 2022, and up to 40 percent of its prewar cache of armored vehicles was lost.

A Window of Arctic Opportunity

The degradation of Russia’s 80th and 200th Arctic Motor Rifle Brigades has immediate and enduring implications for the balance of power in the Arctic.

In the short term, the near destruction of these two specialized Arctic units leaves a significant operational and capability gap along Russia’s northwestern frontier. Once intended as rapid-response forces projecting Russian power along the NSR, these diminished brigades are relegated mainly to roles far outside their Arctic mission. Further, with Finland and Sweden now NATO allies, Russia’s Arctic flank is more exposed than at any point since the Cold War.

In the long term, losing high-value Arctic equipment, such as T-80BVM tanks, Tor-M2DT and Pantsir-SA air defense systems, and DT-30 all-terrain transporters, may prove more consequential. These systems are hard to replace, and the 80th and 200th Motor Rifle Brigades used them specifically for Arctic operations. Some, like the Pantsir, rely at least in part on Western microelectronics that are now restricted under U.S.-imposed sanctions, suggesting that Russian Arctic ground forces will remain at reduced capacity for the foreseeable future. The resulting Russian inability to patrol, reinforce, or contest territory reliably along the Arctic frontier means NATO forces will operate with greater freedom of maneuver across the High North.

Russia’s overextension in Ukraine thus inadvertently granted NATO a window of conventional military advantage in the Arctic. That window will stay open so long as Russia’s specialized Arctic brigades remain depleted, scattered, and misused.

Shortcomings of Russia’s Strategic Assets

Despite its weakened ground presence, Russia retains strategic assets in the Arctic, including its ballistic-missile-submarine bases. However, the absence of credible conventional ground power limits Moscow’s ability to escalate or deny access below the nuclear threshold.

The Russian Northern Fleet, headquartered in Murmansk on the Kola Peninsula, is considered the greatest military threat to Norway. However, this threat must be understood in the context of historical Soviet power; the modern capabilities of NATO forces reduce its urgency. Furthermore, the Northern Fleet’s ground forces—specifically the marines, reservists, and others—have lost approximately 80 percent of their quantitative strength since Russia invaded Ukraine. The decline mirrors degradation across the fleet. The Northern Fleet is a shadow of its former Soviet size and capability. What was once an intimidating blue-water navy is now best described as a brown- or green-water force operating close to the Russian coast. The exception is Russia’s fleet of submarines—especially its ballistic submarines, which ensure a credible second-strike nuclear capability.

Russia continues to demonstrate a regional presence through extended patrols in the High North. Two of the newest Northern Fleet frigates participated in live-fire exercises in the Barents Sea in April 2025, demonstrating the Northern Fleet’s regional capabilities. However, in the context of great power competition, the Northern Fleet has only a minor role on the world stage. The Northern Fleet flagship Admiral Kuznetsov has been towed back to port on numerous occasions and, after a series of mishaps, might never sail again. The beleaguered carrier’s career not only exacerbates the Northern Fleet’s inability to project naval air power into contested environments, but it also demonstrates a broader malaise within the Russian Navy.

The Russian Grisha-class of antisubmarine corvettes is also extremely outdated and comprises only 10–12 vessels. These ships, built between 1970 and 1990, are used extensively in the Baltic because of Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO. The corvettes are described as “a product of Soviet-era design, with outdated electronics and limited endurance compared to modern Western counterparts.” NATO navies field more modern frigates equipped with advanced sensors and long-range antisubmarine weapons, giving them a clear edge in endurance and detection capabilities.

The Northern Fleet’s two Kirov-class battlecruisers are in a state of disrepair, with only one, the Peter the Great, deployed after undergoing mild modernization. A second battlecruiser, the Admiral Nakhimov, has been undergoing an overhaul since 1999 and may be deployed in 2026. The Northern Fleet’s sole cruiser, the Marshal Ustinov, entered service in the early 1980s and recently participated in antisubmarine warfare exercises near Norway in April. Despite its age, the Ustinov is a relative bright spot, having undergone significant modernization and maintaining regular deployments, often outside the Arctic. The five destroyers assigned to the Northern Fleet, which include the Udaloy and Sovremenny classes, are primarily updated Soviet-built hulls.

Russia’s sizable icebreaker fleet is frequently cited as a powerful asset in Arctic competition. But many of the icebreakers are used to resupply isolated communities along the NSR, and the Russian Arctic coastline extends more than 20,000 miles. Russia’s geography demands a large icebreaker fleet compared with that of the United States, whose Arctic coastline measures approximately 2,200 miles. While the scale of Russia’s icebreaker fleet is notable, it reflects geographic necessity more than strategic superiority.

Russia’s Advantage Is Not What It Appears

Decades of attrition, neglect, and resource depletion have left Russia’s Arctic capabilities outdated and functionally broken. The conflict in Ukraine has further degraded Russia’s Arctic forces. At sea, Russia’s Northern Fleet is a far cry from its Cold War peak. Once boasting more than 120 surface combatants, the fleet now counts barely 30–35 operational ships, most dating back to the Soviet era. Russia’s Kirov-class battlecruisers are outdated. The fleet’s sole Slava-class cruiser remains active but is frequently deployed outside the Arctic. Its remaining destroyers and corvettes are aging, with outdated systems.

These naval shortcomings reinforce the broader trend: While Russia maintains symbolic Arctic presence and residual strategic assets, its ability to conduct sustained or escalatory conventional operations in the region has diminished significantly.

Although Russia retains a credible nuclear deterrent via its ballistic-missile submarines, these assets are designed for strategic retaliation, not to gain or maintain territorial control. Their use in a conventional Arctic conflict is questionable. This is even more relevant after Ukraine’s drone attacks that reportedly disabled up to 34 percent of Russia’s strategic bomber fleet. It is unclear whether Russia would risk its ballistic-missile submarines in a conventional conflict after absorbing such a significant blow to another leg of its nuclear triad.

In addition, Russia’s vaunted icebreaker fleet primarily serves domestic logistical functions along a vast Arctic coastline. These civilian vessels offer little direct combat capability. Adding Finland and Sweden to NATO exacerbates Russia’s dilemma, eliminating any operational sanctuary on its northwestern frontier and significantly expanding the alliance’s defensive depth across the Arctic perimeter.

While vigilance and strategic investment in the Arctic remain essential, panic is unwarranted. NATO should lay the groundwork for long-term Arctic stability and deterrence through an attitude of preparedness, not fear. The United States should turn to the Indo-Pacific for real strategic competition, rather than searching for monsters to destroy in the Arctic.

This article originally appeared in the U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings. Copyright U.S. Naval Institute. Reprinted with permission.