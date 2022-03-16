RGV Centralized Processing Center Opens After Renovations

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has reopened the Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center (CPC) in McAllen, Texas after extensive renovations that dramatically improved CBP’s ability to process migrants encountered at the border in a safe, orderly, and humane manner.

Renovations include the removal of chain link fencing, installation of a permanent HVAC system to provide cleaner air and a climate-controlled environment and improved personal hygiene stations and shower facilities. The facility was also retrofitted with appropriate physical security infrastructure, medical screening areas, laundry services, phone lines, computer stations for virtual processing, as well as consultation rooms for consulates.

The facility closed for renovations in October 2020. The United States Army Corps of Engineers oversaw the modernization of the now-renovated 77,000 square foot facility with a capacity of 1,200 to improve processing capabilities for the Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley and ensure widely accepted industry standards were met. USACE completed the renovation with nearly $30 million in funding from the Fiscal Year 2019 Emergency Supplemental appropriation designated for these improvements.

During the renovation period, CBP stood up a soft-sided facility in Donna, Texas. The facility will remain in operation for the foreseeable future.

The renovation of the CPC is part of CBP’s broader strategy to safely process individuals CBP encounters, as well as improve the operational capacity and conditions for migrants, Agents, and processing coordinators.

CBP will continue to closely coordinate with ICE and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement in caring, processing, screening, and transitioning migrants out of Border Patrol custody.

Read more at CBP