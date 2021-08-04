Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Agents Encounter Three Large Migrant Groups

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents recently encountered three large groups of migrants.

Friday morning, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed a large group of migrants, composed of mostly families, walking north from the Rio Grande in La Grulla, Texas. The group of migrants included 131 family members, 19 unaccompanied children, and 13 single adults. The migrants are from Central America with 105 migrants being citizens of Guatemala.

Saturday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents working in La Joya, Texas, encountered a group of 100 migrants after they illegally entered the United States. The group consisted of 90 family members and 10 single adults. The migrants are from Central America as well as Ecuador and Venezuela. There were no unaccompanied migrant children in this group.

Sunday morning, MCS agents observed a large group of migrants enter the United States through Mission, Texas. The group was made up of 121 family members, three single adults, and two unaccompanied children. The migrants are from Central American countries, including Belize.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.

