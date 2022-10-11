57.1 F
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol Welcomes New Chief

The Brownsville-area native has held multiple executive leadership positions. Most recently, she served as the Chief Patrol Agent of El Paso Sector.

By Homeland Security Today

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes Chief Gloria Chavez.

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector on Friday, September 30, 2022. Chief Chavez, a 27-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol and the highest-ranking female agent in the agency, is officially taking over as the Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector on October 9.

The Brownsville-area native has held multiple executive leadership positions. Most recently, she served as the Chief Patrol Agent of El Paso Sector. She has held key leadership roles on both the Southwest and Northern borders to include Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro and Spokane Sectors as well as multiple assignments at U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters.

At the Rio Grande Valley Sector, she will have direct oversight of the strategy and tactical operations of nine stations responsible for securing 277 river miles and 316 coastal miles in an area of responsibility spanning 34 counties.

Read more at CBP

