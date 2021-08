Three Cubans who took the desperate step of trying to cross one of Europe’s most sensitive border rivers on air beds now face deportation from Russia.

They were caught trying to paddle across into the EU state of Estonia, Russian border guards say. They are said to have told guards they were hoping to get to Spain, where one of them has a daughter living.

Cubans only need their passports to visit Russia for tourism but cannot enter the EU legally without a visa.

Read the full story at the BBC

