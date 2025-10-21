spot_img
Russian Spies Linked to Smuggling Rings Moving Migrants Into Europe

'Illegal migration inflows are an instrument for hostile regimes to destabilise the European Union and the United Kingdom,' a minister has warned.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
flag of European Union and map of Europe background. Eu sign. Vector illustration
(iStock Photo)

Russian spies have links to people smuggling gangs trafficking asylum seekers into Europe, senior officials have claimed. Daniel Mitov, Bulgaria’s equivalent of the Home Secretary, said his government has evidence of direct links between Russia’s foreign intelligence agency and the criminal gangs helping illegal migrants to enter Europe. His claim comes as ministers from across the continent prepare to meet Sir Keir Starmer in London this week to discuss plans for stemming illegal migration through the Western Balkans.

“Illegal migration inflows are an instrument for hostile regimes to destabilise the European Union and the United Kingdom,” Mr Mitov told the Times. “They are aiming to destabilise the welfare systems [in European countries]. Plus, of course … through smuggling radicalised individuals, they create security issues for us. Now is the time to build a home and preserve our internal freedoms … Every house needs walls. Those walls need to be solid and there are gates through which every guest can enter.”

Mr Mitov also said Bulgaria was on the frontlines of the crisis after it joined the EU’s free movement Schengen area in January, making it the bloc’s south-eastern border with Turkey and essentially “the gateway to Europe”

Read the rest of the story at Daily Express.

50
How Small Utility Cyber Efforts Support National Security
DevSecOps REPLAY Platform Deemed ‘Awardable’ by DoD Platform One Solutions Marketplace

