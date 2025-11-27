spot_img
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationHuman Trafficking

HSI Task Force Raid Yields 150+ Arrests, Including Suspected Tren de Aragua Members

Law enforcement seized cocaine, three firearms, and approximately $35,000 in cash

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 27, 2025
(Photo: DHS)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the success of a massive operation in San Antonio, Texas, conducted by the Homeland Security Task Force, co-led by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This operation involved 14 state, local, and federal agencies resulting in the arrest of more than 150 illegal aliens including 27 suspected Tren de Aragua gang members. Law enforcement also seized cocaine, three firearms, and approximately $35,000 in cash.

On November 16, 2025, ICE along with federal and state law enforcement partners executed a search warrant at an after-hours illicit nightclub known to be frequented by members of Tren de Aragua (TdA). Arrests during this operation included 27 suspected Tren de Aragua gang members, two suspects currently under HSI investigation for human smuggling and money laundering, and one subject under U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation for cocaine trafficking.

“Thanks to the brave work of DHS law enforcement and our federal partners, 150 illegal aliens including 27 suspected Tren de Argua gang members are off our streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Law enforcement officers also seized weapons, drugs, and $35,000 during this operation targeting an underground nightclub. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is dismantling criminal gangs and stopping dangerous drugs from pouring into American neighborhoods.”

The original announcement can be found here.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

