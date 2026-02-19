San Antonio Woman Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Role in Deadly Alien Smuggling Operation

A San Antonio woman was sentenced Jan. 30 in federal court following an investigation by ICE Homeland Security Investigations’ Eagle Pass office. Erica Aracely Carmona, 36, was sentenced by a federal judge to 11 years in prison and ordered to pay $955,350 for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death. She was arrested Aug. 23, 2022, and pleaded guilty Dec. 19, 2022.

“The loss of life in this case is a stark reminder that human smuggling is not just a crime — it is a deadly threat to our communities and those seeking a better future,” said HSI San Antonio acting Special Agent in Charge John A. Pasciucco. “Carmona’s sentencing demonstrates that HSI and our partners will relentlessly pursue and dismantle criminal organizations that prioritize profit over human life. We will not tolerate those who exploit and endanger vulnerable individuals, and we will continue to bring the full weight of justice against anyone responsible for these events.”

According to court documents, Erica Aracely Carmona, 36, was a member of an Alien Smuggling Organization that smuggled illegal aliens to San Antonio from the area around Eagle Pass. Carmona’s role included coordinating smuggling operations with co-conspirators in Mexico and directing other members of the conspiracy in regard to payments and driver coordination.

The original announcement from ICE can be found here and from the DOJ here.