U.S. Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector prevented a major drug trafficking attempt, intercepting 104 pounds of elaborately concealed cocaine during a vehicle stop on Interstate 15.

The incident occurred June 4 at 1:50 p.m., when agents assigned to the Newton-Azrak Station initiated a vehicle stop on a silver SUV at the Border Patrol’s I-15 North immigration checkpoint in Temecula. The agents conducted a brief interview and requested a Border Patrol K-9 unit to assist with the inspection. After a positive alert by the K-9 for the possible presence of narcotics, an in-depth examination of the SUV revealed 40 suspicious bundles concealed within the roof in an aftermarket motorized compartment.

The contents of the bundles were weighed and tested at the Newton-Azrak Station, yielding 104 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $708,000. Homeland Security Investigations took custody of the suspect, a U.S. citizen, and the narcotics, while the U.S. Border Patrol seized the vehicle. The case was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California for federal charges of 21 USC 844 (possession of a controlled substance) and 21 USC 841 (possession with intent to distribute).

“Drug smugglers are often resourceful, but our dedicated agents are always watching,” said San Diego Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “Our agents are the best of the best, and we remain resolute in our mission to keep communities safe.”

This fiscal year, San Diego Sector has seized 2,356 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,587 pounds of cocaine, 250 pounds of fentanyl, and 56 pounds of heroin.

