U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the San Diego Field Office seized approximately $1,755,500 worth of narcotics in 12 separate incidents this past month. The narcotics were hidden under the clothing of suspected smugglers crossing the border on foot. The suspects, ranging from 14 to 21 years old, were apprehended at various ports of entry.

“It is evident that drug trafficking organizations continue to prey upon and exploit our youth,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego. “Juveniles need to understand that, regardless of what they hear, there are risks and consequences for smuggling narcotics. We will continue to work with our communities to raise awareness of these dangers.”

Over the course of April, CBP officers seized a total of 3.85 pounds of cocaine, 45.17 pounds of methamphetamine, and approximately 79,300 fentanyl pills. The estimated street value of these narcotics is $1,755,500.

The arrested individuals were handed over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation, while the seized narcotics were retained by CBP. The San Diego Field Office, which includes the San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, San Diego air and seaport, Calexico East/West, Tecate, and Andrade Ports of Entry, continues to collaborate with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to combat drug smuggling.

These seizures are part of Operation Apollo, a comprehensive counter-fentanyl initiative launched on October 26, 2023, in southern California and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence gathering and inter-agency cooperation, leveraging resources from CBP field assets and federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to target fentanyl smuggling into the United States.

In addition to enforcement efforts, CBP’s San Diego Field Office engages in youth outreach through the Border Community Liaison and School Resource Programs, as well as social media campaigns to raise awareness about the risks and consequences of drug smuggling.