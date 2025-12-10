San Diego Sector Border Patrol Stop Major Narcotics Smuggling Attempt on Interstate 5

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to stop a major narcotics smuggling attempt, intercepting more than 70 pounds of heroin recently.

At 6:45 p.m., agents assigned to the San Clemente Border Patrol Station conducted a vehicle stop on northbound Interstate 5. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, and a subsequent search of the trunk uncovered 29 packages of suspected narcotics concealed in a cardboard box.

Agents took the driver, packages, and vehicle to a nearby Border Patrol station for further processing. The contents of the packages tested positive for heroin, with a total weight of 71.65 pounds and an estimated street value of $292,500.

Agents turned over the driver and narcotics to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The driver, a Mexican national, will face state narcotics charges.

“This heroin smuggling attempt is another example of the threats our agents face in combating foreign terrorist organizations that push deadly drugs into American communities,” said San Clemente Station Patrol Agent in Charge Orlando E. Romero. “It also demonstrates the strength of our agency when we collaborate with other local, state, and federal agencies.”

The original announcement can be found here.