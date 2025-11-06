San Ysidro Port of Entry to Add Second SENTRI Access Lane in New Efficiency Pilot

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at the San Ysidro Port of Entry will launch a pilot program designed to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of national security. The effort, which begins sometime in late October to mid-November, is supported by a strong partnership and close collaboration with the Government of Mexico.

The upcoming adjustment will be initiated in Tijuana and will require converting the general crossing lane (All Traffic) on Second Street into an exclusive SENTRI access lane. During this time, the general medical pass lanes will remain operational on Paseo de los Héroes, while the SENTRI access lane on Padre Kino Avenue will continue to operate as it does currently. These changes will offer SENTRI access to the San Ysidro vehicle lanes via two entry points versus the single access point that is currently used.

This four-month pilot program will be monitored closely and evaluated to determine its long-term feasibility and whether the changes will be made permanent. The initiative prioritizes security and effectiveness; however, the pilot may be terminated at any time if unforeseen challenges arise.

“Our top priority remains safeguarding our nation and maintaining the integrity and security of our border,” said San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin. “Through this pilot program and our continued partnership with the Government of Mexico, we are identifying opportunities to enhance efficiency and improve the border crossing experience at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, devoting more attention to high-risk travelers and vehicles.”

The Trusted Traveler Program is a CBP program, which includes SENTRI and Global Entry, that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Participants may enter the United States by using dedicated primary lanes at Southern land border ports of entry. All applicants undergo a rigorous background check and in-person interview before enrollment and must be pre-approved before able to utilize SENTRI lanes.

Eligible travelers with RFID-enabled documents may use Ready Lanes or general processing lanes, however, they may not use the SENTRI lanes unless enrolled in CBP’s TTP and are in possession of a valid TTP document.

The original announcement can be found here.