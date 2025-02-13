Seattle CBP Officers Seize More Than 2 Pounds of MDMA

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Seattle seized a shipment of more than 2 pounds of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) Jan. 23.

The MDMA, commonly known as “Molly” or “Ecstasy,” was seized during a targeted enforcement operation at a shipping facility. Upon opening one of the targeted packages, CBP officers discovered a brown crystal-like substance and detained the package for further analysis. Further testing determined the substance to be MDMA.

The MDMA was seized as a violation of the importation of a Schedule I controlled substance.

“CBP officers diligently work day in and day out to protect our nation from a variety of threats,” said Rene Ortega, Area Port Director – Seattle. “Operations targeting packages are a vital tool CBP uses to safeguard our nation by keeping narcotics and other dangerous products out of our communities.”

