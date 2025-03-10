62.2 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 10, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationDHS

Secretary Noem Taps Former Aide Madison Sheahan for Acting Deputy Director of ICE

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced yesterday the selection of Madison Sheahan as ICE’s Acting Deputy Director. Sheahan most recently served as the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, a position she began in January 2024, where she oversaw a $280 million budget and led a team of over 800 employees across the wildlife, fisheries, and enforcement divisions.

Prior to serving the State of Louisiana, Sheahan worked various roles, including as a staffer for Noem during her time as governor of South Dakota. She was the Executive Director for the South Dakota Republican Party from January 2023 to January 2024, and listed her role for Governor Noem as Political Director on her LinkedIn profile for the period of February 2021 to January 2024.

Having graduated college in 2019, Sheahan has no prior law enforcement experience. Prior to Sheahan’s selection, Kenneth Genalo was serving as Acting Deputy Director, after his most recent role as the ERO New York City Field Office Director in a federal career that began with the former Immigration and Naturalization Service in 1992.

The Director of ICE is required by law to have “a minimum of 5 years professional experience in law enforcement, and a minimum of 5 years of management experience” per 6 U.S. Code § 252. Therefore, Sheahan would not meet the legal requirements to succeed the newly appointed Acting Director Todd Lyons in the near future.

50
Previous article
Secretary Noem Selects ICE’s ERO Executive AD Todd Lyons as New Acting ICE Director
Megan Norris
Megan Norris
Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and has been asked to return for the 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals