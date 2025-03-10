Secretary Noem Taps Former Aide Madison Sheahan for Acting Deputy Director of ICE

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced yesterday the selection of Madison Sheahan as ICE’s Acting Deputy Director. Sheahan most recently served as the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, a position she began in January 2024, where she oversaw a $280 million budget and led a team of over 800 employees across the wildlife, fisheries, and enforcement divisions.

Prior to serving the State of Louisiana, Sheahan worked various roles, including as a staffer for Noem during her time as governor of South Dakota. She was the Executive Director for the South Dakota Republican Party from January 2023 to January 2024, and listed her role for Governor Noem as Political Director on her LinkedIn profile for the period of February 2021 to January 2024.

Having graduated college in 2019, Sheahan has no prior law enforcement experience. Prior to Sheahan’s selection, Kenneth Genalo was serving as Acting Deputy Director, after his most recent role as the ERO New York City Field Office Director in a federal career that began with the former Immigration and Naturalization Service in 1992.

The Director of ICE is required by law to have “a minimum of 5 years professional experience in law enforcement, and a minimum of 5 years of management experience” per 6 U.S. Code § 252. Therefore, Sheahan would not meet the legal requirements to succeed the newly appointed Acting Director Todd Lyons in the near future.