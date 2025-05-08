76.7 F
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Secretary Noem Testifies During DHS Oversight Hearing on Capitol Hill

Border security, immigration enforcement, and disaster response headline DHS priorities for FY2026

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on May 6. (Video still from House Appropriations Committee via YouTube)

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security on May 6, 2025, offering a update on the agency’s operational posture, budgetary needs, and strategic priorities for Fiscal Year 2026.

In her opening remarks, Noem emphasized a renewed commitment to securing the homeland under President Trump’s administration, stating that “the Department has established the most secure border in our nation’s history.” She also reinforced the administration’s stance on aggressive immigration enforcement, repatriation efforts, and national preparedness in the face of natural disasters, cyber threats, and terrorism.

Watch the hearing below and click here to read the written testimony.

