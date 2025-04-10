Smuggler Coordinator Sentenced to 46 Months

Ivan Mauricio Hernandez-Mosqueda, of Guanajuato, Mexico, was recently sentenced in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona to 46 months of incarceration and 3 years of supervised release for smuggling aliens into the United States.

Hernandez-Mosqueda was actively operating in the Tucson Sector area during the 2024 migrant surge along the U.S.-Mexico border. He coordinated for over 100 Mexican nationals to illegally cross the border, often instructing them to claim asylum under false pretenses.

At trial, Hernandez-Mosqueda pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Encourage and Induce an Alien to Unlawfully Enter the US, a class C felony.

The months-long investigation leading to Hernandez-Mosqueda’s arrest was the result of collaboration between the Assistant U.S. Attorney’s office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Tucson Sector Border Patrol. Due to this whole of government approach, a criminal can no longer exploit vulnerable people for personal gain.

