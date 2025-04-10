49.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 10, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Smuggler Coordinator Sentenced to 46 Months

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Ivan Mauricio Hernandez-Mosqueda. (Photo: CBP)

Ivan Mauricio Hernandez-Mosqueda, of Guanajuato, Mexico, was recently sentenced in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona to 46 months of incarceration and 3 years of supervised release for smuggling aliens into the United States.

Hernandez-Mosqueda was actively operating in the Tucson Sector area during the 2024 migrant surge along the U.S.-Mexico border. He coordinated for over 100 Mexican nationals to illegally cross the border, often instructing them to claim asylum under false pretenses.

At trial, Hernandez-Mosqueda pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Encourage and Induce an Alien to Unlawfully Enter the US, a class C felony.

The months-long investigation leading to Hernandez-Mosqueda’s arrest was the result of collaboration between the Assistant U.S. Attorney’s office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Tucson Sector Border Patrol. Due to this whole of government approach, a criminal can no longer exploit vulnerable people for personal gain.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
ICE Arrests Illegal Mexican National Involved in 2014 Vehicular Homicide of 13-Year-Old Girl
Next article
Coast Guard Officially Relieves San Diego Sector Commander Following Leadership Investigation
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals