Smugglers Use Trains and Vehicle Trunks to Transport Migrants

Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents have recently arrest smuggled migrants in trains, vehicles, and stash houses.

On June 24, agents working train check operations in Robstown, Texas, discovered thirteen illegally present adult migrants in an eastbound train. The migrants were attempting to conceal themselves within a car hauler. The migrants are citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, and Ecuador. All subjects were found to be in good health and taken into Border Patrol custody.

Later that morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents operating the camera tower observed a grey Chevrolet Suburban and a maroon GMC Yukon load up migrants in a well-known smuggling area in south McAllen, Texas. Agents encountered the grey Chevrolet Suburban near Guerra Road and 23rd Street and attempted to perform a vehicle stop. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued as the vehicle continued northbound. The Chevrolet Suburban quickly pulled over and several subjects exited the vehicle and absconded into the nearby neighborhood. A search of the area resulted in the apprehension of four illegally present adult migrants. The driver was not located. The GMC Yukon was not located.

That afternoon, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents working in Donna, Texas, encountered a black Lincoln Town Car suspected of being used for human smuggling, traveling at a high rate of speed on McManus Road. The vehicle came to a stop near Walker Road and FM 493 where several subjects exited the vehicle in an attempt to abscond. Agents approached the sedan and discovered people in the trunk of the vehicle. Seven migrants, including two unaccompanied juveniles, were apprehended and taken into Border Patrol custody. The migrants are citizens of Mexico and Guatemala. The driver was not located.

Additionally, 22 subjects were apprehended in three human smuggling stash houses.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

Read more at CBP

