Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, interdicted a vessel Monday, arresting 6 aliens from the Dominican Republic and seizing 399 pounds (181 kilograms) of cocaine north of Hatillo, Puerto Rico.

“This successful interdiction highlights the critical role maritime domain awareness plays in securing our borders,” said Christopher Hunter, Director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean. “Through the strategic use of intelligence, surveillance assets, and interagency coordination, CBP Air and Marine Operations remains at the forefront of detecting and disrupting illicit activity in the region. Our teams are committed to protecting the homeland by stopping illegal migration and drug trafficking before they reach U.S. shores.”

On April 27, during patrol, the crew of a Caribbean Air and Marine Branch (CAMB) Multirole Enforcement Aircraft detected an Eduardoño type vessel navigating without navigational lights approximately 50 nautical miles north of Puerto Rico.

The MEA contacted an AMO San Juan Marine Unit deploying a Coastal Interceptor vessel which reached the location where the vessel kept its route. The vessel operator failed to heave until it was forcefully stopped 11 nautical miles north of Hatillo, PR.

Inside the vessel agents found a total of six aliens from the Dominican Republic without proper documentation to enter or remain in the United States legally and six bales of cocaine.

The contraband and the 6 aliens were transferred to the custody of Special Agents from the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) San Juan Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST) for further processing.

The original announcement can be found here.