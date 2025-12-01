South Texas Homeland Security Task Force Details Latest Action Against Tren de Aragua

The FBI San Antonio Field Office and Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio Field Office have announced the establishment of a regional Homeland Security Task Force – South Texas. HSTF-South Texas will serve as a model for combating emerging threats from transnational criminal organizations. One key component of the HSTF is the ability to combine information from our intelligence community partners with our law enforcement investigations to increase our effectiveness in combating and dismantling transnational criminal organizations.

On Nov. 16, 2025, authorities conducted a successful operation to address reported public-safety concerns near 5939 San Pedro Avenue in San Antonio, an area previously reported as a frequent gathering point for individuals believed to be associated with TdA and other criminal elements, including narcotics distribution, unlawful weapons possession, and human trafficking.

With significant assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a state search warrant was executed and resulted in the arrest of 143 individuals consisting of:

51 confirmed TdA members

143 were taken into ICE custody for immigration proceedings carried out in accordance with due process of law. Of the 143, there were 98 Venezuelans, 21 Hondurans, 14 Mexicans, 4 Cubans, 2 Ecuadorians, 1 Nicaraguan, 1 Peruvian, 1 Guatemalan, and 1 Salvadoran.

25 individuals had a record of criminal history within the United States, of which 13 were felonies and 12 were misdemeanors.

Transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) have driven violence into communities across the country making it nearly impossible for many to avoid the impacts of drug-related criminal enterprises and related criminal activity. It is essential that we work collaboratively to confront these threats early while upholding the rule of law. Our focus is not just on response, but on prevention.

The task force rallies dozens of federal agencies as well as state and local partners across 50 states and territories. HSTF South Texas, co-lead by the FBI San Antonio and Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio, would like to acknowledge the following partners who were critical to the success of this operation: Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Border Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Enforcement and Removal Operations, the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement. Each agency played a vital role in ensuring the safety of our communities and the successful, secure execution of this effort.

The original announcement can be found here.