Summer Heat Poses Increased Risk for Migrant Deaths

As the temperatures rise along the Southwest Texas border, dangerous environmental conditions pose a life-threatening risk for migrants attempting to cross the border illegally.

Since the beginning of this fiscal year, Oct. 1, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector recovered 24 deceased migrants from heat exposure. Agents also rescued 770 migrants in distress from heat related injuries.

Del Rio Sector has rescue beacons in operation designed to save lives. Each beacon is equipped with a signal box activated by pressing a large red button. Directions are displayed in English and Spanish languages and include a pictorial guide for those who may not read or write.

Rescue calls are also coordinated through county 911 dispatchers.

To avoid death or injury from severe dehydration, a person walking across the landscape in the heat of summer must consume no less than two gallons of water per day. The average person cannot carry sufficient water to avoid life-threatening dehydration over the course of several days in the brush.

