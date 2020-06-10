The Rio Grande border area in Texas on Sept. 23, 2013. (Donna Burton/CBP)

Summer Heat Posing a Danger to Illegal Immigrants

Border Patrol agents rescued two illegal aliens and discover one deceased subject on the remote and unforgiving terrain of South Texas.

On Friday evening, Rio Grande City agents on foot patrol discovered human remains in an area known for human and narcotics smuggling. Border Patrol contacted the Rio Grande City Police Department (RGCPD) and advised them of the discovery.  RGCPD and the Rodriguez Funeral Home arrived to the area and took custody of the decedent. The body was transported to the mortuary in Escobares, Texas.

Saturday afternoon, the Falfurrias station received information regarding a 911 call from two lost men on the vast ranchlands of Brooks County. With the information provided (coordinates), agents responded to the location. Border Patrol and the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office searched the area and located the two Mexican nationals. A Border Patrol/ Emergency Medical Technician treated both subjects and shortly thereafter requested emergency medical services (EMS) for one of the men. EMS arrived to the area and transported the man to a local medical facility for further treatment.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector currently has multiple campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness, such as “Operation Big Rig” and “No Se Arriesgue” to combat smuggling and ultimately save lives. Call 911 to report suspicious activity; “They’re humans, not cargo!”

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation.  The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.

