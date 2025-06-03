The U.S. Supreme Court issued a 7–2 decision granting a stay in a lower court ruling related to the Biden Administration’s parole programs for individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV). The order allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to resume enforcement efforts aimed at winding down the program while the case continues before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

The stay reverses a prior ruling by a U.S. District Court that temporarily prevented DHS from ending the CHNV parole programs. The parole programs allowed individuals from the four countries and their family members to enter the United States under humanitarian provisions, which have since become the subject of legal challenge by the current administration.

DHS issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s order:

Statement Attributable to Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin:

“Today’s decision is a victory for the American people. The Biden Administration lied to America. They allowed more than half a million poorly vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs; granted them opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified; and then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed,”

“Ending the CHNV parole programs, as well as the paroles of those who exploited it, will be a necessary return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First.”

