57.4 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 8, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder Security

Suspect Arrested for Supplying Microchips to Russia

By Homeland Security Today
(Pixabay stock image of microchip)

With the support of Europol’s European Financial and Economic Crime Centre, the Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) arrested a 55-year-old individual on September 27, who is believed to have circumvented the EU trade sanctions against Russia.

This individual, residing in the east of the Netherlands, is believed to have been supplying Russia with goods which could have been used for military purposes. 

The investigation uncovered how the suspect supplied microchips to companies/entities in Russia, among other things. These microchips can be used for the production of weapons. Russia’s arms industry is currently struggling with a serious shortage of such microchips. 

The suspect is believed to have deliberately pretended that these goods had a different destination than the actual final one (Russia) in order to circumvent the EU-imposed trade sanctions, prompting the Dutch FIOD to take action. 

Read more at Europol

Previous articleFirst INTERPOL and AFRIPOL Joint Counterterrorism Operation Results in Arrests and Seizures
Next articlePolice Dismantle Network of Corrupt Port Workers Facilitating ‘Ndrangheta Drug Trafficking
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals