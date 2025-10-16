Suspected Tren de Aragua Gang Member Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearm Possession, Faces 20 Years in Prison

A Venezuelan illegal alien and suspected member of the Tren de Aragua transnational criminal organization pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and conspiring to destroy evidence after posting photos and videos of himself with weapons on social media.

ICE Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case with assistance from the FBI, the ATF and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to court documents, Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, 23, illegally entered the United States on Dec.15, 2023 near Eagle Pass, Texas where U.S. Border Patrol arrested him. On Dec. 17, he was released on his own of recognizance pending the outcome of his immigration case.

In January 2025, HSI received an anonymous tip that Ortega-Lopez was living in Las Cruces and in possession of firearms. Ortega-Lopez posted numerous photos and videos to his Facebook and TikTok accounts showing him handling, displaying and shooting various firearms at a Las Cruces shooting range and other locations.

“As this case demonstrates, HSI is committed to identifying and dismantling threats posed by transnational criminal organizations and foreign terrorist organizations and their members,” said HSI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jason T. Stevens. “The illegal possession of firearms by individuals who are not only in the country illegally but also affiliated with violent criminal organizations poses a significant danger to our communities. HSI will continue to work tirelessly with our federal, state and local partners to ensure that those who violate our laws and endanger public safety are held accountable.”

Ortega-Lopez posted photos and videos of himself at social media influencer April Cano’s home. He referred to her parents — Jose and Nancy Cano — as “Patron” and “Patrona” in videos. He worked for the Cano family in exchange for housing.

Ortega-Lopez faces up to 20 years in prison.

The original announcement can be found here.