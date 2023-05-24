Sweetgrass Border Patrol Agents Seize Vehicle, Loaded Firearm and Drugs After Illegal Border Crossing

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sweetgrass Station apprehended four individuals and seized narcotics, a loaded firearm, cash and a vehicle on Sunday.

The incident occurred when agents observed two people walking near the border in Sweetgrass. Both people were quickly approaching a vehicle that was parked at a motel. Agents interviewed the pair and determined they were illegally present in the United States. Upon completion of that interview, Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration inspection on the occupants of the vehicle and determined they were also in the United States illegally. All four people were arrested and taken to the Sweetgrass Border Patrol Station for further processing.

While performing a post-seizure inspection of the vehicle, a K-9 search was conducted. The K-9 alerted to the vehicle and a search of the vehicle revealed possible narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The substances tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, and freebase cocaine. A loaded firearm as well as three magazines were also found during the post-seizure inspection of the vehicle. One person was in possession of more than $12,000; that money is being seized under Title 19.

“Havre Sector’s commitment to border security once again shows that vigilance is necessary to gaining operational advantage against all northern border threats,” said Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Rodriguez. “Our ability to detect and identify threats is paramount, and the boots on the ground are crucial to that success. I am proud of the work these agents do every day.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to Border Patrol by calling 800 BE ALERT or (800) 232-5378. All calls will be answered and remain anonymous.

