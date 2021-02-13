Sweetgrass CBP Officers Seize Cocaine in Commercial Vehicle

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of Sweetgrass seized 240 pounds of cocaine from a commercial vehicle on Jan. 30.

CBP officers assigned to the Sweetgrass Port of Entry encountered a male, Canadian citizen, commercial truck driver while conducting outbound inspection operations. Officers referred the man and vehicle for further inspection.

During a more in-depth inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered boxes containing a substance identified through testing as cocaine.

“Our frontline CBP officers utilized their training and experience along with our high-tech tools and that effective combination led to the seizure of 240 pounds of cocaine in the cargo environment,” said Area Port Director Jason Greene, Sweetgrass Port of Entry.

CBP officers arrested the commercial truck driver and turned the case over to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

